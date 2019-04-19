Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
1956 - 2019 Daniel S. Eisenhart, 62 of Oxford formerly of Lansdowne passed away peacefully at his home on April 16, 2019. Dan was born in Drexel Hill to the late Ira and Edith Eisenhart. He was a 1974 graduate of Lansdowne Aldan High School. He worked for Verizon as a Service Technician until his retirement. Dan loved animals and enjoyed his simple peaceful life. He was a devoted son, loving husband and uncle. Dan was a caring man who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Predeceased by his brother, Mark Eisenhart. Survived by his wife of 27 yrs Margie (O’Donnell) Eisenhart; brother John (Mary Ellen) Eisenhart; nieces an nephews, Madison, Kelly, Luke, Christina, Frankie, Amanda, Michael, Matthew, Aidan, Jimmy and Nicole. Also survived by all his loving pets. Visitation: Saturday, 11:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Heights, PA 19018. Funeral Service: Saturday, 12:30 pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home. Interment: Private In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lansdowne Lions Club at 26 Stewart Avenue Lansdowne, PA 19050. Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019
