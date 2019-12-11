|
Daniel T. Del Casale “Danny” 56, of Upper Darby passed away on December 6th 2019. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Janet (Williams) Del Casale. Beloved husband of Lisa C (nee Gardener) and cherished father of Joe, Lauren, and Danielle. Dear brother of Jean (Dan) Mundy and Kevin (Donna) Del Casale. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed the company of family and friends. Danny worked in construction for 40 years. He started working with his father, became a member in Laborers Local 332, and most recently worked as a respected Operating Engineer in Union Local 542. He played football with Clifton Heights Boys Club and then coached for St. Cyril’s CYO. Danny had a passion for music, drawing, NASCAR and camping. His free spirit will never be forgotten, it’s been a sweet love! Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, December 15 after 6:00 P.M. O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 East Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064 and Monday 9:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Eugene’s Church, 200 S. Oak Avenue, Primos, PA., Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 12, 2019