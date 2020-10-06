1/1
Daniel W. Lipchock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1959-2020) Daniel W. Lipchock, 61, of Lester died September 30, 2020 at his home. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Edward Michael, Sr. and Mary Wnek Lipchock and moved to his late residence in 1969. Daniel attended Interboro High School and was employed as an Auto Mechanic. He was a member of St. Gabriel R.C. Church and formerly St. Margaret Mary R.C. Church. Daniel enjoyed riding his Harley, boating, fishing, music, movies and visiting with his family. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph M. Lipchock. Daniel is survived by his son, Daniel M. Lipchock; his brothers, Edward M. Lipchock, Jr., Michael J. Lipchock, Sr., John L. Lipchock and George A. Lipchock, Sr.; seven nephews; also, great nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Station 48 Tinicum Township. www.whiteluttrell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved