(1959-2020) Daniel W. Lipchock, 61, of Lester died September 30, 2020 at his home. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Edward Michael, Sr. and Mary Wnek Lipchock and moved to his late residence in 1969. Daniel attended Interboro High School and was employed as an Auto Mechanic. He was a member of St. Gabriel R.C. Church and formerly St. Margaret Mary R.C. Church. Daniel enjoyed riding his Harley, boating, fishing, music, movies and visiting with his family. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph M. Lipchock. Daniel is survived by his son, Daniel M. Lipchock; his brothers, Edward M. Lipchock, Jr., Michael J. Lipchock, Sr., John L. Lipchock and George A. Lipchock, Sr.; seven nephews; also, great nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Station 48 Tinicum Township. www.whiteluttrell.com