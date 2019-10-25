|
|
Danielle Gaudioso, age: 31 of Linwood, PA, on October 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of Tammy Stalnaker; sister of Amber Rachelle Tarasuik & Sarah (Soren) Gaudioso; daughter of William Powell and Dean Gaudioso; granddaughter of Anthony Gaudioso; aunt of Hunter. A brother at Phi Sigma Pi; a sister at Delta Zeta (Edinboro University) and a sister at Delta Zeta (W.Chester U); fiancée of Scott Siegel; separated from Chris Harris; supervisor at Merakay; former EMT with Boothwyn Fire company. Danielle lit up the world and her light will be sorely missed by all. A memorial will be held on Saturday, November 2 at Linwood United Methodist Church, 1627 Chichester Avenue, beginning at 11am with a service at noon. Please feel free to bring a photo, memory or covered dish to share at the gathering to follow. If you wish to share a story about Danielle, go to Legacy.com In lieu of flowers, an education trust fund in Danielle’s memory is set up for her adored nephew. Contributions can be directed to Police and Fire FCU member # 50598551 with routing number 236084285. May God bless us all.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019