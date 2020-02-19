Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Danny McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny McDonald Obituary
Danny McDonald, 78, of Chester passed away on Friday, February 14th, 2020. He was a graduate of St. James High School and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Avenue, Boothwyn, PA. Friends and family are invited to visit starting at 9:30am. Burial will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Knights of Columbus charities www.KOFC.org, or Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA. For further memorialization please visit www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -