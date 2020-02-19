|
Danny McDonald, 78, of Chester passed away on Friday, February 14th, 2020. He was a graduate of St. James High School and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Avenue, Boothwyn, PA. Friends and family are invited to visit starting at 9:30am. Burial will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Knights of Columbus charities www.KOFC.org, or Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA. For further memorialization please visit www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2020