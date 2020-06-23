Darlene Marie Lacey, age 82 of Aston, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. Darlene “Dee” enjoyed her more than 20 years working with the children of Coebourn Elementary School in her position of Assistant Librarian. While her husband John was a Marine instructor in the MCJROTC program at Sun Valley High School for 25 years, Dee acted as a chaperone and mentor for the many female students, enabling them to take numerous trips each year. When Dee and John finally retired, they spent the next 20 years traveling the United States. They enjoyed visiting the National Parks and sharing their experiences with the friends and family. Dee and John particularly loved spending time in the Thousand Islands and fishing in the St Lawrence River. Daughter of the late Frank & Emma Netolicky. Survivors: Devoted wife of John Raymond Lacey, loving mother of Kenneth James (Amy) Lacey, Cheryl Ann (Christopher) Stolz. Her cherished grandchildren Jennifer Stolz, Stephen Stolz, Kimberly Stolz, Daniel Stolz, Tyler Lacey, Alexis Lacey and her great grandson Darian. In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to the Aston Public Library, 3270 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014 or by visiting www.astonlibrary.org. Funeral & Interment will be private. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.