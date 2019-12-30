|
Darren Devenney, age 51, of Media, PA, passed away on December 29, 2019. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of Eileen Devenney (nee Powell) and the late James Devenney. Darren was employed with Union Local 332. He enjoyed Harley motorcycles, cars, classic rock music, animals and visiting North Wildwood with his family. In addition to his mother, Darren is survived by his wife, Barbara M. Faust; his daughters Jessica and Lauren Devenney; his grandson, Dylan Gallagher, and his brothers David Devenney and Steven Devenney (Margo). Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday 8:30-10:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019