David A. Foster, age 75, passed away 7/9/20. Born and raised in Havertown, PA. Graduated Haverford High School 1963. Service at Still Pond Cemetery in Still Pond, MD on Sept. 4th at 4pm. Please visit Galena Funeral Home (Galena, MD.) for more info.



