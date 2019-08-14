Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for David Byerley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Byerley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Byerley Obituary
David Ayers Byerley, age 91, of Broomall, PA, passed away on August 10, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Russell J. and Evelyn Esther (nee Ayers) Byerley. David was the keeper of family history. David was the loving father of David M. Byerley (Margaret); beloved grandfather of David J., Daniel R., Elaine M., and Mary E. Byerley. Services and interment are private, please call The Donohue Funeral Home for information, 610-431-9000. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory to the Brandywine SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now