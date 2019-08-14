|
|
David Ayers Byerley, age 91, of Broomall, PA, passed away on August 10, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Russell J. and Evelyn Esther (nee Ayers) Byerley. David was the keeper of family history. David was the loving father of David M. Byerley (Margaret); beloved grandfather of David J., Daniel R., Elaine M., and Mary E. Byerley. Services and interment are private, please call The Donohue Funeral Home for information, 610-431-9000. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory to the Brandywine SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019