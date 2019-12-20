|
|
1963-2019 David C. Evans, 56, of Wilmington, DE died suddenly December 11, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Upland, he was the son of the late David C. and Edith Evans Simcox. David attended Penncrest High School and served in the US Navy for 20 years before retiring in 2000. He was a former volunteer firefighter with Lima Fire Co. and was an avid Harley enthusiast. David was an active volunteer with Forgotten Cats. He was predeceased by his brother, Jason E. Simcox, who died August 14, 2013 and his sister, Lisa M. Simcox. David is survived by his daughter, Anne Simcox; his brothers, Fred F., Robert L. and Nathan T. Simcox; his sister, Melissa J. Simcox-Telson; and seven nieces and nephews. Graveside Service: 2:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 W. Ridge Road, Linwood, PA 19061 Memorial gifts may be made to Forgotten Cats, Inc., Suite 422, 4023 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 23, 2019