|
|
David “Dave” Darley, 79, of Chadds Ford, PA, Stone Harbor, NJ, and Marco Island, FL passed peacefully on April 20th following a sudden cancer diagnosis. Born in Philadelphia to D. James and Eleanor Darley, Dave graduated Springfield Township High School, Montgomery County (‘57) and Ursinus College (‘61) before serving in the United States Air Force (‘62-’65) as an Administrative Officer. He retired in 1995 after working for 30 years at James M. Naye Motor Truck Transportation. Dave and Betty Lou (nee Naye) married in April 1966 and raised their three children in Havertown - Susan Larimer of Royersford, Sandra Lehr of Landenberg, and Jay Darley of Wayne. He is also survived by his brother, Paul, of Chandler, AZ and six grandchildren - Colin, Carrick, Cameron, Abigail, Hazel, and Wyatt. Dave enjoyed puttering around the house, his dog, his label maker, reading on the beach, classical music and food that nobody else would eat. He was quick in wit and wisdom, and he was the reigning in-home Jeopardy champion. All are welcome to the Memorial Service at 10:15 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. John’s Episcopal Church - 576 Concord Road, Glen Mills, PA. Friends and family may call before the service from 9:00-10:00 AM In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave’s honor to Canine Partners for Life - P.O. Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330 or For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation- 620 Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 would be appreciated. Arrg. The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019