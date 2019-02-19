|
|
David F. Haley age 85, of Clifton Heights, PA passed away February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Constance A. (nee Wood) Haley for 62 years. Loving father of Sean T., Brian (Denise), Susan, Jason (Jennifer) and the late David Haley; brother of James (Joanne), Diane, and the late Thomas Haley; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Ashley, Josh, Brianna, Jason and Great Grandfather to Maddie. David was a graduate of Wharton Business School at University of Pennsylvania. He served in the Army for 2 years and worked for Boeing for 30 years. He enjoyed the Poconos and was an avid hunter. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019 1 P.M. O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service 3 P.M. Int. Private.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019