1/1
David Grebb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Grebb, age 66, passed away peacefully in Broomall, PA on September 15, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He grew up and lived most of his life in Springfield, Delaware County, PA. Dave graduated from Springfield High School where he had many friends and was a member of the wrestling team. Dave was also an avid weight lifter and participated in the Marine Physical Fitness Program while in high school. Dave was predeceased by his father, L. Henry Grebb; mother, Grace M. (McDevitt) Grebb; three sisters, Patricia Fleck, Kathleen Bonenberger, Grace Testa and his brother Robert Grebb. He is survived by three brothers, Lawrence, Richard and John as well as many nephews and nieces. Services and Burial are Private. Donations can be made in David’s memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or the American Cancer Society, 140 Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne PA 19050. www.olearyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved