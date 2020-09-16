David Grebb, age 66, passed away peacefully in Broomall, PA on September 15, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He grew up and lived most of his life in Springfield, Delaware County, PA. Dave graduated from Springfield High School where he had many friends and was a member of the wrestling team. Dave was also an avid weight lifter and participated in the Marine Physical Fitness Program while in high school. Dave was predeceased by his father, L. Henry Grebb; mother, Grace M. (McDevitt) Grebb; three sisters, Patricia Fleck, Kathleen Bonenberger, Grace Testa and his brother Robert Grebb. He is survived by three brothers, Lawrence, Richard and John as well as many nephews and nieces. Services and Burial are Private. Donations can be made in David’s memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or the American Cancer Society
