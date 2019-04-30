|
David L. Holland, age 65 of the Ogden section of Upper Chichester, PA passed away suddenly on April 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Born to George & Vivian Spence Holland, David Holland was a lifelong resident of Upper Chichester. David was a graduate of Chichester School District and he received his Associates Degree from La Crosse University. He was employed by Congoleum Corp. where worked for 46 years, 28 of those years he proudly served as their plant Fire Marshal. David Holland was very active in his community. He was a lifetime member with the Ogden Fire Company where he dedicated 50 years of service and held the past positions of Chief and President. David was the Fire Marshal of Upper Chichester Township for 30 years and served as the Director of Emergency Management. He also served as a the First District Fire Marshal for many years. He was a life member and Past President of the Delaware County Fireman’s Association and a Life Member of the Delaware Valley Fire Chiefs Association. He is preceded in death by a brother, James B. Holland. David will be sadly missed by everyone and is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda S. Holland (nee Gicker), 3 devoted children, Howard L. Holland (Carolyn), Daniel Reimer (Beth) and Barbie Holland, brother, George Holland, sister, Carolyn Esbin and a granddaughter, Katie Holland along with numerous nieces & nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday Evening, 5:30 - 8:00PM and again on Tuesday, 9-10AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services Tuesday at 10:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Foundation for Delaware County for Burn Care, 200 E. State Rd., Suite 304, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019