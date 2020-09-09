David James McKee (7/8/1932 - 9/9/2020) Born in Media and raised in Rose Valley, Dave attended Penn State University for a year and a half before joining the US Navy for a 4-year stint, his helicopter squadron stationed out of Lake Hurst, NJ. After the service he worked 32 years at Sun Ship Building & Dry Dock Company, Chester, in plant engineering. When that closed he worked 4 years with Hudson Engineering in Camden, NJ. Married to Mary Lou Palmer in 1963, they moved to Broomall, then Nether Providence, then Middletown Township before retiring to Jenner’s Pond Retirement Community in West Grove, PA. Dave played tennis at Wallingford Swim & Racquet Club and Idle Hour Tennis Club. He served as an Indian Chief with Y Indian Guides, served on the Board of Middletown Free Library and as a Trustee of First United Methodist Church, Media. Enjoying kids, he coached soccer for 9-12 year olds in the Wallingford Recreation League. Over his life time he enjoyed bridge, wood carving, fishing, water color painting and reading. After moving to Jenner’s Pond he took up pool and took some additional water color classes. There he also served on the Safety Committee and in the Wood Shop. Vacations in the Poconos, enjoying the cabin he helped build were highlights when their children were small. Later he and Mary Lou enjoyed visiting the U.S. National Parks. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; their three children, Jamie, Chris and Sara; his daughters-in-law Kathy and Ginny; and his grandsons Riley and Kyle. He was predeceased by his parents, James McKee, Jr. and Ethel May Yeatman McKee, and by his sister, Joanne McKee Malmsjo of Springfield. He finished his course at home and now rests with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



