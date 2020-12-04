David Lester Moore, age 75, a longtime resident of Glen Mills, PA passed away on December 1, 2020. David was a 1964 graduate of Chester High School and was retired from owning and operating Moore Automotive parts. He was an active Commander with the USCG Aux Flotilla 053-04-07 and a 32nd Degree Mason of the George Bartram-Paul Sand Lodge #298. David enjoyed boating, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his family and friends. David was a member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church in Aston. He was the son of the late Leon and Catherine (Decker) Moore. SURVIVORS: His loving wife: Pauline J. (Suchomaitys) Moore, his 4 children: Diane (Joseph), Denise (Rocco), George (Heather), and Karen (Robert), siblings: Leonard and Linda. Grandchildren: Ashley (Michael), Robert Jr., Matthew, Joseph, Mark, Charlotte, and Asher, great grandchildren: Rosalie and Paige. Visitation: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:30am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston. Graveside Service & Burial: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:00pm at Mt. Hope Cemetery 4010 Concord Rd. Aston, PA 19014. In lieu of Flowers, donations to the American Heart Association www.heart.org
