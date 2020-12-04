1/1
David Lester Moore
David Lester Moore, age 75, a longtime resident of Glen Mills, PA passed away on December 1, 2020. David was a 1964 graduate of Chester High School and was retired from owning and operating Moore Automotive parts. He was an active Commander with the USCG Aux Flotilla 053-04-07 and a 32nd Degree Mason of the George Bartram-Paul Sand Lodge #298. David enjoyed boating, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his family and friends. David was a member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church in Aston. He was the son of the late Leon and Catherine (Decker) Moore. SURVIVORS: His loving wife: Pauline J. (Suchomaitys) Moore, his 4 children: Diane (Joseph), Denise (Rocco), George (Heather), and Karen (Robert), siblings: Leonard and Linda. Grandchildren: Ashley (Michael), Robert Jr., Matthew, Joseph, Mark, Charlotte, and Asher, great grandchildren: Rosalie and Paige. Visitation: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:30am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston. Graveside Service & Burial: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:00pm at Mt. Hope Cemetery 4010 Concord Rd. Aston, PA 19014. In lieu of Flowers, donations to the American Heart Association www.heart.org Condolences www.nolanfidale.com


Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
