David M. Enright, 50, of Philadelphia, formerly of Chaddsford, PA died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after his courageous fight with cancer, in the Methodist Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. He had 18 months sobriety and was a House Manager for the Evolution 2 Recovery House, Philadelphia, PA. Predeceased by his father Thomas D. Hopkins and his stepsister Yvette VanVladricken. Survived by his children Jordan Enright and Justin Enright. His mother Nadine (Smyth) VanVladricken and step father David VanVladricken, sister: Audrey Gildea; step brothers Matthew, Stephen And Daniel VanValdricken; step sisters, Donna Hrabak and Margie Jarek. Visitation: Saturday from 10-11:00 AM at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service LTD, 202 S. Chester Pk., Glenolden, PA. Service and interment will be private. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
