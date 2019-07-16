Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for David McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David McLaughlin Obituary
David McLaughlin, age 72, of Aldan, PA, formerly of Spring Hill, FL., passed away on July 12, 2019. Born March 30, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA, he was a loving son of the late Robert and Dolores (nee Carmen) McLaughlin. David loved his Irish heritage. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed visiting Wildwood Crest and adored his grandchildren. David loved Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School, he was a proud graduate of Monsignor Bonner Class of 1965. He was the loving husband of Elva H. (nee Munn) McLaughlin; beloved stepfather of Jaime (Ed) and Shannon (Gordon); devoted grandfather of Shayla, Jasmine, Joslyn, Logan, and Grayson; caring brother of Robert McLaughlin (Marie), Nancy O’Connor (Tom), Helene McDevitt (James), and Joseph McLaughlin (Elizabeth). David is also survived by many nieces and nephews that love him dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 10:00-11:00 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, followed by his Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 11447, Philadelphia, PA 19111, or https://cst.dav.org
Published in The Daily Times on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now