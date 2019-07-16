|
|
David McLaughlin, age 72, of Aldan, PA, formerly of Spring Hill, FL., passed away on July 12, 2019. Born March 30, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA, he was a loving son of the late Robert and Dolores (nee Carmen) McLaughlin. David loved his Irish heritage. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed visiting Wildwood Crest and adored his grandchildren. David loved Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School, he was a proud graduate of Monsignor Bonner Class of 1965. He was the loving husband of Elva H. (nee Munn) McLaughlin; beloved stepfather of Jaime (Ed) and Shannon (Gordon); devoted grandfather of Shayla, Jasmine, Joslyn, Logan, and Grayson; caring brother of Robert McLaughlin (Marie), Nancy O’Connor (Tom), Helene McDevitt (James), and Joseph McLaughlin (Elizabeth). David is also survived by many nieces and nephews that love him dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 10:00-11:00 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, followed by his Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 11447, Philadelphia, PA 19111, or https://cst.dav.org
Published in The Daily Times on July 19, 2019