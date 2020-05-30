David M. Merkel, age 53, of Albrightsville ,Pa. died May 25, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Md, David graduated from Penncrest High School in 1985. He attended Edinboro University and graduated from Rutgers University. David was an avid outdoors man and fisherman. A passionate sports fan for all Philadelphia teams and whoever was playing the Cowboys. Predeceased by his Father and best friend Lee L. Merkel. Beloved son of Elaine Merkel (Alf Fischer) of Merritt Island, FL. Confidant to his sister Leanne Merkel Harris (Stephen) of Media, Pa. Also survived by Step-mom Theresa Merkel of Wilmington and Milford, DE. Services and Interment were held in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, Pa. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.