David Merkel
David M. Merkel, age 53, of Albrightsville ,Pa. died May 25, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Md, David graduated from Penncrest High School in 1985. He attended Edinboro University and graduated from Rutgers University. David was an avid outdoors man and fisherman. A passionate sports fan for all Philadelphia teams and whoever was playing the Cowboys. Predeceased by his Father and best friend Lee L. Merkel. Beloved son of Elaine Merkel (Alf Fischer) of Merritt Island, FL. Confidant to his sister Leanne Merkel Harris (Stephen) of Media, Pa. Also survived by Step-mom Theresa Merkel of Wilmington and Milford, DE. Services and Interment were held in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, Pa. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 30, 2020
To Leanne and family: So sorry for the loss of your brother, son, friend, family member... my thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of sadness and loss. May you continue to recall all the great memories together to help comfort you. Warmly... Marisa
Marisa Ogden
Coworker
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
