David O'Neill

David Michael O’Neill, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Ridley Park, PA on October 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was married to the love of his life, Constance M. O’Neill (née Bradley) for 42 years before her passing in 2003. David was born in Philadelphia to John and Margaret O’Neill, one of six brothers and three sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, John, Gerald, Robert, James and Joseph; and his sister, Margaret Kane. David is survived by his children: Constance M. McDevitt (John), David M. O’Neill, Jr. (Madeline), Stephen W. O’Neill and Colleen B. Hoffecker (Robert); 11 grandchildren: Thomas (Samantha), Lauren (Edward), Matthew, Jack, Stephen (Kelly), Patrick, Kristin (Thomas), Michael, Robert, Ryan and Rachel; and one great-grandson, Julian. In addition, he is survived by his dear sisters, Rosemary Ryan (David) and Judith Reiner; and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, 2130 Franklin Ave., Morton, PA 19070 where friends may call 10:00 to 10:45 AM. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Full obituary at www.whiteluttrell.com