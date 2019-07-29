|
1955-2019 David R. Litwa, 64, of Ridley Park, died July 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Chester, he was the son of the late Henry and Sarah Mentzer Litwa and resided in Yeadon before moving to his late residence in 1985. Dave was a graduate of St. James High School, Class of 1973, and was employed by Utility Line Services before retiring March 31, 2017. He was a member of the Church of St. Madeline and the Labors International of North America, Local #57. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Philly Sports Fan, but most important was his family. He was the husband of Marianne P. Raleigh Litwa, his wife of 37 years; father of Lauren M. Collins (Daniel) and Robert D. Litwa; brother of Shirley Welden, Michael Litwa (Patrice), Brian Litwa and Mary Baratelle (Anthony); and grandfather of Declan, Caleb and Nolan. Funeral Liturgy: 11:30 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 10:00-11:15 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, www.alexslemonade.org www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019