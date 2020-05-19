David R. Morrow, 92, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Virginia (nee Gallagher) Morrow; his children, Virginia Eastburn, Deborah (Joseph) Catalano, David (Kathleen) Eastburn, David (Susan) Morrow, and the late Stephan Eastburn. He was the best Pop Pop ever to Kristina, Jaclyn, Stephanie, Joseph, Nicholas, Jennifer, Robert, and Julie. He was great-grandfather to Chloe, Olivia, Travis, Ava, and Jax. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dave served in the U.S. Constabulary (military police) during W.W. II. He was one of our greatest generation and was extremely proud to serve. Dave was a great storyteller and loved sharing war stories with his family and friends. In 1996, he took Virginia to Germany to show her where he spent his years in the war. He retired from Boeing as a design engineer in 1990. Dave was a kind, caring, friendly man who never met a stranger. He had many hobbies and interests including model railroads and trains. He built model railroad platforms in his basement where he loved playing trains with his grandchildren. He was a member of the oldest model railroad club in Glenolden for many years. He was a voracious reader of W.W. II and train books and magazines. He loved watching MASH, Hogans Heroes and Gunsmoke. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Due to current health restrictions, there will be a private Graveside Service Thursday, May 21st, at 11 A.M. at Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in Dave’s memory to the Crozer-Keystone Hospice Unit at Taylor Hospital, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, Pa. 19078 would be appreciated by his family. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020.