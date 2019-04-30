|
David Lawrence Redmond, 37, of Media, PA, transitioned on Saturday, April 6, 2019. David was born in Media, PA on July 19, 1981 to the late Dorothy Bhrim and Lawrence Redmond. David graduated from Strath Haven High School in 1999 and furthered his education at Delaware County Community College and ITT Technical Institute. David was a proud army veteran, stellar father and husband and cherished by the many who called him friend. David is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Makeda (Lee) Redmond; children, Brandon King and John-Paul Redmond; aunts and uncles, Mark Bhrim, Thomas Bhrim, Nancy Bhrim, George and Brenda Mason (Preceded). A memorial celebration will be held from 11am-1pm on May 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 350 West State Street, Media PA 19063.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019