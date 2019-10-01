|
David Scott Macleary, age 62 of Claymont, DE passed away tragically on September 27, 2019. Born to William S. and Margaret A. Gaynor Macleary in Wilmington, DE, he resided over 30 years in Claymont, DE. Dave was raised & educated in Concord Township. He graduated from Garnet Valley H.S., Class of 1975. He was employed by Sabatelli Hauling in Media, PA for more than 20 years as a truck driver. Dave was an active Firefighter in the area, belonging to the Bethel Hose Co. #1 since 1986 where he served as President, Vice President, Chief Engineer, Asst. Engineer, and on the Board of Directors. He also was served on numerous truck committees and as the Fire House Chaplain, a position he currently holds. He was a member of the Concordville Fire & Protection Assn., where he served as an active firefighter and assistant engineer since 1980. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and fellow fireman. Dave is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah L. Macleary who died in 2016; father-in-law, Charles Kitselman who died in 2017, and his sister-in-law, Norma Lynn Layne. Dave is survived by his beloved daughter, Samantha L. Riemenschneider and her husband, Michael; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Kitselman; sister-in-law, Diane (Jon) Walheim; brother-in-law, Tom (Valerie) Layne; 7 nieces and nephews, and 1 great nephew. A Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:30PM - 7:30PM and Monday 9AM - 10AM at Elam United Methodist Church, 1073 Smithbridge Rd, Glen Mills, PA. A Memorial Service will follow on Monday at 10AM at Elam United Methodist Church. Interment, Siloam Cemetery, Garnet Valley, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to the Elam U.M. Praise Band, 1073 Smithbridge Rd, Glen Mills, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019