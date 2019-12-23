|
|
1972 - 2019 David Scott Welden, age 46, of Chester, passed away peacefully on 12/20/2019 at Aventura at Prospect Nursing Home. Survived by his mother: Shirley Ann (nee Litwa) Welden; his father: Curtin D. Welden, Jr. (Darlene) and brothers: Brian & Brandon Welden. Relatives and Friends may call Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM, at the Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Trainer, 3900 West 9th Street., Trainer, PA 19061, Funeral Service 12 Noon, Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in David’s name may be made to the , 527 Plymouth Rd. #45, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 www.kkdmemorialhomepa.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019