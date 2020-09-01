1/
David W. Goins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David W. Goins, 66, of Garnet valley, PA died on August 29, 2020. For most of his career, David was a Certified Public Accountant and Corporate Tax Manager for companies in Delaware and Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his parents Estel and Louise Goins, and survived by his wife, Renée Andrews-DeLaine; Step-daughter, Halimah Prado (Manuel); grandchildren, Sofia and Gigi; siblings: Betty Rickleffs (Larry), Ronald Goins (Linda), Sharon Phillips, and Kathy Rodriguez (Rey); and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held virtually at the Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew on September 3rd at 11am Eastern. Interment immediately following at Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to the Apostles in Mission Fund of the Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Interment
Rolling Green Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved