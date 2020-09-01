David W. Goins, 66, of Garnet valley, PA died on August 29, 2020. For most of his career, David was a Certified Public Accountant and Corporate Tax Manager for companies in Delaware and Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his parents Estel and Louise Goins, and survived by his wife, Renée Andrews-DeLaine; Step-daughter, Halimah Prado (Manuel); grandchildren, Sofia and Gigi; siblings: Betty Rickleffs (Larry), Ronald Goins (Linda), Sharon Phillips, and Kathy Rodriguez (Rey); and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held virtually at the Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew on September 3rd at 11am Eastern. Interment immediately following at Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to the Apostles in Mission Fund of the Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc.



