David Wayne Congleton Jr. 59 of Boothwyn passed away on April 3, 2019 surrounded by family. Oldest son of the late David Wayne Sr. who passed away in 1966. A 1978 graduate of Chichester High School, Dave was always willing to lend a hand. An auto mechanic by trade, there wasn’t anything mechanical he couldn’t repair. He was recently employed by Congoleum where he worked for 5 years. Dave enjoyed drag racing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family and friends. There weren’t too many things outside his comfort zone, including coaching his girls softball team. Survived by his wife Paula Jean (nee Ford) Congleton; daughters Melissa Kowal, Heather Congleton, Danielle (Tony) Munoz; sons David (Roccele) and Marty Congleton, grandchildren Olivia and Gabriela Munoz, David and Aubrey Congleton; Mother Doris Mae (nee Crumbacker) Congleton; brothers Steve (JoAnn) and Gary (Melissa) Congleton, and many nieces and nephews. A Viewing will be held on Friday, 7-9pm and again on Saturday, 9-10am at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Service at 10am. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com
