Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Crossen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David William Crossen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David William Crossen Obituary
David William Crossen, age 79, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Kihei, HI following a long illness. Dave was a longtime resident of Delaware County and spent his career in Information Systems at Scott Paper Company before retiring to Kihei, HI. Dave is survived by his wife, Peggy (nee Adams) Crossen; children, John (Lisa) Crossen, Susan (Eric) Schmoll, Lisa (Billy) Maginnis; grandchildren; Erin, John, Bill, Nick, AJ, and Eric; great-grandson, Grady.
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.