David William Crossen, age 79, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Kihei, HI following a long illness. Dave was a longtime resident of Delaware County and spent his career in Information Systems at Scott Paper Company before retiring to Kihei, HI. Dave is survived by his wife, Peggy (nee Adams) Crossen; children, John (Lisa) Crossen, Susan (Eric) Schmoll, Lisa (Billy) Maginnis; grandchildren; Erin, John, Bill, Nick, AJ, and Eric; great-grandson, Grady.
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019