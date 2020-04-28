|
|
David William Moore, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Rose Court, Maris Grove on April 25, 2020. David was born in Philadelphia. He lived most of his life as a Darby resident until moving to Glen Mills in 2005. David graduated Darby High School in 1953. David was drafted into the Army in February 1957 where he was recognized as having Christian character and participated in the Infantry Chorus. He continued his love for music throughout his life and was a devout member of the Reformation Lutheran Church choir for many years. He was able to share his love of music by traveling Europe with the men’s choir. David retired from Acme Markets where he worked as a store clerk. He was a member of Darby Firehouse #2. He will be remembered for his love of classical music and always willing to sing if he had the opportunity. He was predeceased by his parents George and Anna, sisters Anna and Jane and brother George. He is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Due to the current situation the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. The family wishes to thank the dedicated members of the Rose Court staff for their unconditional service to their patients. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Reformation Lutheran Church 102 W Rose Tree Road, Media, PA 19063.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020