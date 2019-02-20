Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deana Eckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deana Eckman


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deana Eckman Obituary
Deana Marie Eckman (nee DeRosa) passed away suddenly and tragically on Feb. 16, 2019, age 45 of Brookhaven. Deana worked as an Accounts Receivable Specialist at Alarm Funding Associates. She also worked as a manicurist at Salon Bella Amici. Devoted wife of Christian “Chris”. Loving daughter of Richard & Roseann DeRosa, cherished sister of Richie DeRosa and Janine (Howie) Guarini. Relatives and friends are invited to her gathering Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 9-11:45 am, at the D’ANJOLELL – STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Celebration of her life will be held 12 noon in our Main Chapel. Interment will be held privately. Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations in Deana’s name can be made to Providence Animal Center 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, Pa. 19063. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
Download Now