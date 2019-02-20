|
|
Deana Marie Eckman (nee DeRosa) passed away suddenly and tragically on Feb. 16, 2019, age 45 of Brookhaven. Deana worked as an Accounts Receivable Specialist at Alarm Funding Associates. She also worked as a manicurist at Salon Bella Amici. Devoted wife of Christian “Chris”. Loving daughter of Richard & Roseann DeRosa, cherished sister of Richie DeRosa and Janine (Howie) Guarini. Relatives and friends are invited to her gathering Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 9-11:45 am, at the D’ANJOLELL – STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Celebration of her life will be held 12 noon in our Main Chapel. Interment will be held privately. Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations in Deana’s name can be made to Providence Animal Center 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, Pa. 19063. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019