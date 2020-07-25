1953~2020 Deanne Kerrigan (nee Mazeika) passed away on July 19th after a long battle with cancer. Survived by husband Terry, her son Pat; brother Vince Mazeika (Christina). Her Aunt Mathilda Milauskas; brothers in law Tom, Tim, their families also numerous cousins and friends. She is Predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Anne Mazeika Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing, Wednesday, July 29th, 10:00AM-11:45 AM with a Memorial Service to follow 12:00PM at the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall , 2811 W. Chester Pk. Broomall, PA 19008. Inurment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Deanne's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
OR The Humane Society of America 737 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, Fl 32809 would be appreciated. Due to COVID 19 all attendees will be required to wear a mask, observe social distancing, and restrain from physical contact. Streaming of memorial available on the website: www.danjolell.com
Arr: Danjolell Memorial Home