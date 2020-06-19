Deborah A. “Debbie” Davis Kerr, 57 of Wallingford passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2020. Born and raised in Wallingford, she was the daughter of the late Carl A. Davis Jr. and Patricia A. (Morrison) Davis. Debbie was a longtime resident of the Garden City section of Wallingford. She was a graduate of Nether Providence High School Class of 1981. She worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years and retired last year. She is survived by her mother Patricia A. Davis of Wallingford, siblings Kimberly A. Ainge of West Chester and Carl A. Davis III of Wallingford, a niece and nephew, many cousins, aunts and uncles. Services and burial are private. Memorial lunch will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to the Providence Animal Shelter 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 are appreciated. www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.