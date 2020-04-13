|
Deborah D. Miller (nee Whiteside) of Chester, passed away on April 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Miller was raised in Morton and educated in the Springfield School District. She went on to earn a certificate in EEG technology and was employed as an EEG technician at Spitz Clinic in Morton, PA for 28 years. She was also employed as an office administrator at RE/Max Gold Realty for 7 years. A member of Greater Hope Christian Fellowship Church, Wilmington, Delaware for many years, she was a faithful member until her illness. Mrs. Miller was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary Whiteside and her husband, David J. Miller. Survivors: Son, Brian Whiteside of Sharon Hill, daughters, Nikasha Reid (Suliaman) and Shaunta Miller of Morton, brothers, William (Diane) and Robert (Leslie), sisters, Rosemary King of Sharon Hill, Nancy Shade of Yeadon and Lisa Whiteside of Chester, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one uncle, Frank Wilson of Huntsville, Alabama and one aunt, Shirley Meyers of Yeadon, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private Service: Friday, April 17, 2020 at Earl L. Foster Funeral Home, 1100 Kerlin Street, Chester, PA Interment: Eden Cemetery, Collingdale, PA Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2020