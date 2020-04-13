Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl L. Foster Funeral Home
1100 Kerlin Street
Chester, PA 19013
610-874-2877
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah D. (Whiteside) Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah D. (Whiteside) Miller Obituary
Deborah D. Miller (nee Whiteside) of Chester, passed away on April 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Miller was raised in Morton and educated in the Springfield School District. She went on to earn a certificate in EEG technology and was employed as an EEG technician at Spitz Clinic in Morton, PA for 28 years. She was also employed as an office administrator at RE/Max Gold Realty for 7 years. A member of Greater Hope Christian Fellowship Church, Wilmington, Delaware for many years, she was a faithful member until her illness. Mrs. Miller was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary Whiteside and her husband, David J. Miller. Survivors: Son, Brian Whiteside of Sharon Hill, daughters, Nikasha Reid (Suliaman) and Shaunta Miller of Morton, brothers, William (Diane) and Robert (Leslie), sisters, Rosemary King of Sharon Hill, Nancy Shade of Yeadon and Lisa Whiteside of Chester, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one uncle, Frank Wilson of Huntsville, Alabama and one aunt, Shirley Meyers of Yeadon, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private Service: Friday, April 17, 2020 at Earl L. Foster Funeral Home, 1100 Kerlin Street, Chester, PA Interment: Eden Cemetery, Collingdale, PA Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -