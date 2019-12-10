|
|
Debra Ann Harrington, age 65, passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2019. Born in Aston, PA, Debbie was the daughter of the late Eino A. and Anita J. (Powers) Kauranen. She graduated from Sun Valley High School and the University of Delaware with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Before retiring, she worked as a data analyst in the information systems department for the City of Newark for 30 years. Family was the center of Debbie’s life. Debbie was a frequent visitor to Disney World with family, a member of the Newark Senior Center, an avid Philadelphia sports fan, a fervent reader and a dedicated viewer of CNN. Debbie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, John J. Harrington, Jr. and her parents. She is survived by her son, Steven A. Harrington and his wife, Mariana; her daughter, Liz J. Harrington and her significant other, Damon Allen; her grandchildren, Emilie and Riley Harrington; her sister, Kate Kauranen and her husband, Bill Moore. Family and friends may visit from 1 to 2 PM on Friday, December 13 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Debbie’s Life will begin at 2 PM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 11, 2019