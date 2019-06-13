|
Debra Ann Meara, (Kintsche), of Aston, 60 years young, was welcomed into Heaven on June 4, 2019. To meet her at Heavens gate was her late husband, Patrick Meara, along with her parents Carl and Delores Kintsche and brother Carl Kintsche. Debbie was employed by Penn Delco School District as a bus aide. She previously worked at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital as a dietitian. She is survived by her son Daniel Meara; brother in law Michael Meara; siblings Nancy (Paul) McCandless, Joseph (Janice) Kintsche, Michael (Lori) Kintsche, and Richard (Michelle) Kintsche, and God-daughter Jami McCandless. She also had an extended family, Diane and the late Joseph Frattini. Memorial Service: 11am on Thursday, June 20, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 400 Lynbrook Rd., Springfield, PA. Visitation: 9-11am on Thursday at the church. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, please remember Debbie with a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Published in The Daily Times on June 14, 2019