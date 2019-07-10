Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Debra Ann Potts-Meshurle

Debra Ann Potts-Meshurle passed away on July 9, 2019 at age 68, surrounded by her family. She was born May 15, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Walter & Florence (Wehner) Potts. Debra is survived by her loving husband Fred “Butch” Meshurle, her mother, two brothers, one sister, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Debra worked as a manager for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Interment will follow at Chelten Hills Cemetery, 1701 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19138.
Published in The Daily Times on July 12, 2019
