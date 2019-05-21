|
Debra L. Felton, 61 of Newtown Square, PA passed away on May 17, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Hilbert Felton and the late Shirlie (Wetzel) Felton of Philadelphia and later Mountain Top, PA. Born and raised in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, she was a resident of Newtown Square, PA for 22 years. A graduate of Roxborough High School, she was a Scholar Athlete, and was inducted into the RHS Sports Hall of Fame. Deb was a graduate of Drexel University where she earned her BS and MS in Civil Engineering. She worked as a structural and environmental engineer for the Navy for 28 years and GSA for 7 years before retiring in 2012. Throughout her career she mentored many young engineers. Deb loved life. She was very active in her church. A true lover of nature, she volunteered at Tyler Arboretum and Glen Providence Park in Media, PA, enjoyed hawk watching, and nurtured animals. She was also a music lover and played guitar. She loved spending time at her beach house, kayaking on the Delaware Bay, biking, fishing, and enjoying the brilliant sunsets from the Bates Avenue beach in Villas, NJ. She will be missed by Linda Lorino and her many friends and relatives. Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate a life well lived. Visitation 9:30-10:45 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 102 Rose Tree Road, Media, PA 19063. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church at the above address, The Nature Conservancy https://support.nature.org ,World Wildlife Fund https://support.worldwildlife.org, or your own favorite charity. Arrangements by the Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 28, 2019