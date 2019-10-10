|
Dee Armstrong lost her long battle with cancer on October 7th, 2019. A long time Clifton Heights resident, Dee loved her walks around the neighborhood, to garden and sitting on the porch where she welcomed everyone. She cherished her friendships and her neighbors. Most of all she loved being a mom and a mom-mom. Dee was predeceased by her parents Pauline and Reds Shields. She is survived by her loving husband Bob, of 45 years; children Sean (Joanne) Armstrong, Dana (Michael) Brennan and Drew Armstrong; cherished grandchildren Tréan, Logan, Declan and Isla; sister Paula Shields and brother Richard (Sue) Shields; many loving nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. Visitation: Tuesday, 9:30 am at St. Eugene Church 200 S. Oak Ave Primos Funeral Service: Tuesday, 10:30 am at St. Eugene Church. Interment Private Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019