Della Mirra Teti, 87, of Garnet Valley and Norwood died May 24 at Crozer Chester. Della was a great Italian cook, enjoyed opera, everything Italian, and country line dancing. She attended Widener University Italian language and culture classes in her 70’s and was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 486. She is survived by her husband, Mario Teti; son, Marc Teti (Donna); daughter, Maria Tannen (Allen); brother, Harry Mirra; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, May 31st, at St. George’s Church, 22 E Cooke Ave., Glenolden, PA 19036. Calling is 9 AM Friday at the church. Burial will take place at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations can be made in Della’s name to the Sons and Daughters of Italy at www.osia.org or the . Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019