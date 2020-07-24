Deloris Bridy McFadden died peacefully on July 11, 2020, while visiting family in Denver, Colorado. Deloris was born April 17, 1932, the only child of Helen (Stankiewicz) Perginskie and Albert Bridy, in Atlas, PA. She lived in Atlas until she graduated from Mount Carmel Township High School in 1949. Following graduation, Deloris moved to Philadelphia, PA to attend St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing. She married James Vincent McFadden on April 28, 1951, moved to Mount Carmel, PA, and subsequently to Springfield, PA in 1962. Deloris and James remained married until his death in 1989. When her youngest child was college age, Deloris fulfilled a lifelong dream and began her studies at Widener University. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science. in 1984, Deloris joined the teaching staff at the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Villanova, PA. She embraced teaching, bringing her education and life experiences to create a unique middle school history and social studies learning environment. Deloris encouraged active participation by her students in National History Day, where her students actually became enmeshed in the character/time period chosen, and saw many students advance to the regional and state competitions. Once retired, Deloris traveled the world. Of the many trips, two provided lasting memories - exploring the origins of her faith in Israel as well as her cultural heritage in eastern Europe. A woman of deep faith, Deloris was active for many years with her parish, St. Francis of Assisi. She particularly embraced the parish Elizabeth Ministry, which reaches out to women and their families during times of joy and sorrow in childbearing years. Deloris thoroughly loved being a grand (and great grand) mother. From sending books back and forth, to many phone calls on a weekly basis, as well as travel and shopping adventures, Deloris found great joy as a grandparent. She was preceded in death by her husband, as well as children Sean McFadden, Maureen McFadden and James Patrick McFadden. She is survived by 5 children, Kathleen McFadden Rupprecht, Sheila McFadden Donnelly. Colleen McFadden, Patrick McFadden, Timothy McFadden and daughter in law Stefanie Leone McFadden; 15 grandchildren, Kevin McFadden; Matthew McFadden; Joseph Donnelly; Catherine Donnelly; Steven Donnelly; Hakan Corapcioglu; Eren Corapcioglu; Aylin Corapcioglu; Sean Patrick McFadden; Cailin McFadden; Devin McFadden; Shealen McFadden; Madison McFadden; Callan McFadden; Brecklyn McFadden; and 5 great grandchildren, Connor McFadden, Logan McFadden; Quinn McFadden; Carleigh McFadden; and Jameson McFadden. A funeral mass will be held on July 30, 2020, at 11 am, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064. Visitation precedes the funeral mass, from 10 am to 11 am, at St. Francis. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Elizabeth Ministry, at the same address. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com