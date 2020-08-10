1/1
Denis M. "Denny" Alessandrine
Denis. M. Alessandrine (Denny) of SWP, suddenly on August 6, 2020. Denny served his country as a sergeant in the United States Marine corps during the Vietnam war earning several medals including a Purple Heart. He worked as an ironworker for local 401 until his retirement. Cherished partner of the late Lucille (Peanut) Capuano who passed away earlier this year. Loving father of Denny Junior (Kimberly), Scott (Penelope), Thomas Capuano (Kathy). Also survived by his grandchildren, Tommy Jr., Brianna, Braden, Michael and Kristan. Sister JoAnn Alessandrine and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral and interment will be held privately. In lieu of any flowers and cards we were request donations to: The Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
