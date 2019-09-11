|
|
Denise Barksdale Brown (nee Purvis), age 64 of Chester, Pa., passed away on September 4, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center, Chester, Pa. Denise was the daughter, of the late Ollie Ruth Purvis Bailey, sister of the late Elaine Purvis and Pate Purvis, Jr. She is survived and dearly missed by: Parents, Pate and Verna L. Purvis, son, Ricardo (Ricky) Grasty, adopted daughters, Aisha Grasty and Desi Barksdale, brother, Ronald Purvis, sister, Cynthia Purvis, grandson, Taylor A. Grasty, whom she adored, god son, Vincent Starkey Purvis, who was always there when she called, special friend, Dawn Green Washington and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. At the request of Denise, all services are to be private. Memorial donations in Denise’s name may be made to the New Bethel Holiness Church of Deliverance 717 Kerlin St. Chester Pa. 19013.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019