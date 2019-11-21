Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
Denise Elizabeth (Winter) Zerby


1963 - 2019
Denise Elizabeth Zerby (nee Winter), passed away suddenly on November 18, 2019, at the age of 56. She lived in Holmes, Ridley Township and was formerly of Southwest, Phila. Denise was a talented hairdresser for many years but most of all she was devoted to her family. She was also a great artist known for her drawings working in pastels and paint. She even painted ceramics so beautifully and had wonderful displays in her home. Denise loved to dance and was always listening to music. Loving granddaughter of Rose Guokas; daughter of William Winter and the late Barbara Harmon; beloved wife of Jerry C. Zerby; devoted mother of Sean Laing, Ryan Markun, Alycia Zerby and Kaitlynn Zerby; dear sister of Lisa Drake, William Winter, Danyelle Winter, Erica Winter and Shana Winter; dear grandmother of Evan Laing, Chloe Zerby and Eliana Markun. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday (11-25-2019), 3PM - 5PM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074, followed by her Memorial Service at 5PM. Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 22, 2019
