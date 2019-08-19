|
"I'm assured of your love, even though we're apart, cause so much we've shared is written on my heart."
Denise M. Organ, 54, of Norwood, passed away Friday August 16, surrounded by family and wrapped in love.
A beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, she was born November 17, 1964 at Mercy Fitzgerald in Darby, Pa to Russell and Mary Ann Patterson (Arena). She attended and graduated from Darby-Colwyn High School where she met and later married the love of her life, Daniel Organ. They were married April 27, 1985 and had three daughters together. They raised a wonderful family and lived a beautiful life together. She worked as a school secretary at Norwood elementary school and touched the lives of so many people. Denise was a beautiful and kind soul, who had an infectious laugh and cared immensely for others. She loved being at the shore with her husband and treasured time spent with her grandsons. She had a loving force that will never be replaced. She will be missed immensely but her spirit lives on reunited with her husband Daniel.
Denise is survived by her daughters Felicia (Christopher) Markun, Mary Ann (Jackie) Organ, and Danielle (David) Organ; her grandsons Collin and Logan Markun; her father Russel (Cindy) Patterson; sister Cherie (Shaun) Barden, and brother Michael Patterson; predeceased by her mother Mary Ann Patterson (Arena) and her husband Daniel Organ.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21 from 9-12 at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service 202 S. Chester Pk Glenolden, PA for friends and family to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a trust fund for her grandsons under Felicia Markun care of PNC Bank.
Published in Daily Times on Aug. 19, 2019