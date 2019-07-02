Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Denise V. (Vail) Stang


1963 - 2019
Denise V. (Vail) Stang Obituary
Denise V. Stang (nee Vail), age 55, a resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by friends and family. She was born in Chester and attended St. Roberts Parochial School and was a 1982 graduate of Padua Academy. Denise enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Las Vegas and Florida. She enjoyed fishing with Corry and Holly but would never touch the fish. Denise was a giving person who always put the needs of others before her own. She will be missed by all. Denise worked in sales for Lighting Solutions in Media and was a member of St. John Fishers Church. Survivors: Her beloved husband of 20 years Corry Stang. Loving daughter Holly Stang. Her father Robert Vail (Joyce) and her mother Gail Snyder Vail; Siblings: Michele Vail, Gail Vail, and Maryann Clark; Sister-in-Law: Kathy Romeo; Brother-in-Law: Larney Fritz (Betsy); Nieces and Nephews: Robyn Witmer (Dave), Gregory Fritz, Rachel Sterback (Matt), Lauren Dogan (Michael), Caroline Duda (Dave), Heather Dennison (Nate Peters); Longtime Best Friend: Jean Bothwell (Randy); and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She is also survived by her Pot-Bellied Pig Sweet Pea. Services and burial are Private. In lieu of flowers: donations can be made to cancer research at American Association for Cancer Research at https://aacr.donordrive.com/, the Abramson Cancer Center at https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving, or Fox Chase Cancer Center at https://www.foxchase.org/. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019
