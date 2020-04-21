|
|
Dennis F Shea, Sr., 77 of Glenolden, PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital on April 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of Kathy (nee Devers), his wife of 56 years and devoted father of Dennis F. Shea, Jr. (Debra) of Claremont, NH and Jennifer R. Shea/”The Baby” (Patrick Cunningham) of West Chester, PA. He was a proud grandfather of Emma A. Shea, also of Claremont, NH. In addition, he is also survived by his sister, Eileen Bowman (David), his sister Joanne Shea, his brother Jeffrey Shea, close friends Paul Kopczynski and Frank McCoy and many nieces, nephews and friends. Denny retired in 2010 from a long and successful career in Sales and began a part time position at the Media Court House until 2019. He was a music lover, an avid golfer and a firm believer that it never rained on the golf course! He was also a very passionate sports fan which allowed him to ALWAYS have something to watch on TV. Denny always had a smile on his face and was happy to see everyone. He will be sadly missed by all. Due to Covid a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. (O’Leary FH)
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020