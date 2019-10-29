Home

Saint Gabriels Church
233 Mohawk Avenue
Norwood, PA 19076
Dennis Francis Gallagher

Dennis Francis Gallagher, age 88, passed away on October 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Andrew and Bridget (nee Lafferty) Gallagher. Husband of late Julia Marie Gallagher (Beatty). Loving and devoted father of Dennis (Charlotte), Deborah, Sharon (Stephen). Cherished grandfather of Bridget (Thomas), Lindsay (Kevin). Great grandfather of Ryan, Ellie and Dennis. Dear brother of Theresa, Margaret, late Anthony, James, Mary, Catherine, Nancy. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Saturday November 2, 2019 10:00 AM Church of St. Gabriel, 233 Mohawk Ave Norwood, PA 19074 followed by a Memorial Mass 11:00 AM. Int. Private In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to: National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Financial Management Branch NSC Building, Room 3280, 6001 Executive Blvd, MSC 9531, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019
