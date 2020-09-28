1/1
Dennis J. Walls
Dennis J. Walls, age 78, of Upland, PA, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was a graduate of Eddystone High School, Class of 1959. Dennis was employed with the Philadelphia Naval Yard for many years, until his retirement. Denny was devoted and served the Upland Community for several years. He enjoyed horses and most of all cherished spending time with family. Son of the late Charles W. and Jean E. (Kocher) Walls, Sr., husband of the late Ruth M. Derrickson Walls and step-father of the late Eric Andrews. Survivors: Daughter: Kelly (Thomas) Hoffman. Granddaughters: Brittany Yeomans, Ashley and Erin Hoffman. Brother: Charles (Sandra) Walls, Jr., Step Son: Scott Andrews. Nieces: Wendy (Larry) Brown and Shelly (Daniel) Shtuka. Also survived by great nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, October 1st after 10:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Thursday, October 1st 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. Memorial Donations may be made to Brinton Manor Nursing Home, 549 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342, Attention: SNF Department. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
