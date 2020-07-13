Dennis Michael Price Dennis Michael Price died on July 10, 2020 at his home. He was born at home in Trainer, Pennsylvania on February 26, 1943, the son of Elmer Price and Lucia Huertas Price. Dennis was raised in Boothwyn and graduated from Chichester High School in 1962. He was a volunteer firefighter for Boothwyn Fire House and worked as a pipefitter for Boeing until drafted into the US Army where he served in Germany during the Vietnam War. Returning home, he went to work for Westinghouse, started his own auto mechanic and bodywork business, and met and married his wife of 51 years Pamela (Tait) Price and made their home in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. He finished his pipefitter career with Scott Paper, where he earned the name CHIEF, and retired in 2005. Dennis was a quiet giant. He was an observer of people and his presence made people feel welcomed, at ease, loved and important. He was the person that people would turn to for help. He was the guy who “Knew a guy”, “Knew a place”, “Who knew how to fix it”, “Who would fix it for you”. When you were with him you knew what you meant to him. He was truly loved by all that had the privilege of being part of his life. He needed very little, but gave everything. He had a lifelong passion for cars. He loved to find them, rebuild them, fix them, buy and sell them, detail them and travel to see them at car shows. The car that was dearest to his heart was the El Camino. Dennis also loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles- especially if they were purple. The person that he enjoyed riding with was his wife Pamela. He was a master pipefitter/mechanic, card shark and an exceptional billiard player. More than anything, he was happiest when spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He enjoyed hitting the open road and driving all over the country in his conversion van with an endless loop of Elvis Presley music. He loved Christmas and his lights made it magical for his family. He enjoyed being the base coach for his daughter’s softball teams and attending all of their dance recitals that spanned over 20 years. He cherished the opportunity retirement gave him to spend time with his grandchildren. He loved babysitting and playing, He enjoyed watching them in concerts, sports and school activities and sleeping next to them when they took their naps. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers John Price, Bobby Price and Walter Price. Surviving in addition to his wife Pamela are his daughters, Heidi Walker and her husband William of Garnet Valley, Stacey Price of Garnet Valley; five grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband Michael, Dakotah, Daniel, Scout, Sarah; one brother, Kenneth Price; sister in laws, Irene Tait and her husband Bill of Wilmington, Delaware , Diane Leach of Linwood; and many nieces and nephews. We want to thank Krissy, Will, Irene, Raynell, Roz, Liz, Mercy, Lisa, Kelly, Robin, Audi, Evelyn, Joann and Nurse Joanna for their exemplary care and compassion to our father and husband. A private service will be held at Pagano Funeral Home in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania on July15, 2020 followed by a private burial at Lawn Croft Cemetery in Linwood, Pennsylvania. Those that wish to remember Dennis in a special way may make gifts in his memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org
). Online condolences can be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com