|
|
Dennis P. Kavanagh, age 78, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on April 26, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Patrick F. and Annie M. Kavanagh (nee Boyce). Dennis was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War era. He was employed as a Food Technologist for the Department of Defense in Philadelphia. Dennis is survived by his siblings Margaret E. Pignoli (Joseph), Peter J. Kavanagh (Katherine) and Rosemary R. Dolan, his nephews Joseph J. Pignoli, Ronald E. Pignoli and Daniel J. Dolan, his great-nieces Shaylen and Anwyn and great-nephew Tristan, great-nieces Shaylen and Anwyn. Services and interment will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Contributions in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 www.diabetes.org would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020