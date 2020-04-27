Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Kavanagh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis P. Kavanagh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis P. Kavanagh Obituary
Dennis P. Kavanagh, age 78, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on April 26, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Patrick F. and Annie M. Kavanagh (nee Boyce). Dennis was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War era. He was employed as a Food Technologist for the Department of Defense in Philadelphia. Dennis is survived by his siblings Margaret E. Pignoli (Joseph), Peter J. Kavanagh (Katherine) and Rosemary R. Dolan, his nephews Joseph J. Pignoli, Ronald E. Pignoli and Daniel J. Dolan, his great-nieces Shaylen and Anwyn and great-nephew Tristan, great-nieces Shaylen and Anwyn. Services and interment will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Contributions in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 www.diabetes.org would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -